Telangana: Rs 7289 Crore announced for Mana Badi scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandary, Fisheries and Cinematography Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Mahamood Ali announced on Saturday that the government has allocated Rs 7289.54 crore for the state’s Mana Basthi – Mana Badi (our slum, our school) initiative.

They stated that there are 690 schools in the state, ranging from primary to high school, that would be upgraded with improved facilities. The scheme’s first phase would see the development of 239 schools, with authorities taking 10 schools from each sector and extending them further, according to the ministers.

They directed local leaders and authorities to expedite the process. To provide the highest quality education, government schools will be constructed on a par with private and corporate schools.

T Srinivas Yadav said, “providing new furniture to students and staff, painting, construction of new classrooms in place of dilapidated rooms, renovation and constructions of compound walls, replacement of green chalkboards and implementation of digital education are some of the works that will be taken up under the programme.”