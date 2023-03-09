Telangana: Rs 85K cr loan released to women’s self-help groups

Hyderabad: Since the formation of Telangana, the government has taken several steps for the welfare and development of women. The Department of Women and Child Development has issued a note on the occasion of International Women’s Day, claiming that loans worth Rs 85,000 crore have been provided to self-help groups.

Rs 10,000 crore was spent under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme and Rs 1,176 crore was spent on the distribution of KCR kits. Central bodies, including NITI Aayog, have lauded women’s welfare schemes in Telangana. Women’s self-help groups play an important role in economic stability.

The interest-free loans scheme linked to banks will help women expand their businesses. Self-help groups in rural areas were released Rs 3,738 crore in 2014-15 and Rs 12,684 crore in 2022-23. Rs 1,458 crore has been released to 18,680 self-help groups in urban areas. There are 4.31 lakh self-help groups across the state with over 46 lakh members.

Before the formation of the state, only Rs 21,978 crore of interest-free loans were provided to women’s groups, while 66,624 crore loans were released in the eight years after the formation of Telangana.

Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes were introduced to help in the marriages of poor girls. Till January 2023, 2.4 lakh poor families from SC category, 1.5 lakh from ST category, 5.9 lakh from BC category and 2.4 lakh from minority community have been helped for marriage.