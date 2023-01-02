Telangana: RS Praveen Kumar accuses state govt of phone hacking

Hyderabad: Telangana Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president RS Praveen Kumar accused the Telangana government of tapping his phone on Sunday.

The BSP leader, took to his Twitter account and said, “My iPhone is being hacked by the government. Apple has warned me, but I won’t destroy my iPhone, I will expose your exploitation and will establish the Bahujan Rajya dreamed of by our leader.”

Praveen Kumar posted a warning sent to him by tech giant Apple saying that attempts were being made to hack his iPhone.

He also claimed that Apple informed him that an iPhone cannot be hacked without the cooperation of the government.