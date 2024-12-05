Telangana ryot wins ‘Millionaire Farmer of India’ award

Hyderabad: Lokasani Padma Reddy, a farmer from Nalgonda district, has been honoured as the ‘Millionaire Farmer of India’ by the Government of India, recognizing his exceptional contributions to agriculture.

Padma Reddy has achieved remarkable yields and quality in horticulture by employing advanced scientific methods, particularly in the cultivation of sweet oranges, lemons, guavas, papayas, and amlas.

His innovative farming techniques have garnered attention from experts, who are now recommending his methods to other farmers.

Notably, Padma Reddy has developed a unique soapnut variety that he has applied to register as ‘Lokasani Padma Reddy Kunkudu’ under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights in New Delhi.

This variety is distinguished by its characteristic pineapple flavour.

He has also established the first nursery for soapnut saplings in the country, providing high-quality saplings to fellow farmers.

In addition to this, he is pursuing patents for his natural soapnut cultivation methods, which involve a special mixture of LPR organic liquid made from locally sourced cow urine, dung, and waste from horticultural crops.

Dr. N Sheikh Meera, director of ATARI, praised Padma Reddy for receiving this prestigious award.