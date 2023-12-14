Telangana sanctions Rs 2.4 cr for Tablighi Jamaat event in Pargi

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved a budget of Rs 2,45,93,847 for the upcoming three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat scheduled to take place at Nematnagar village in Pargi mandal of Vikarabad district from January 6.

In a recent order (GO-RT-123) issued by secretary of minority welfare Syed Umar Jaleel, the authorities sanctioned funds across various departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The Vikarabad district collector proposed the allocation of Rs 2,45,93,847 to provide various facilities at the congregation venue. The government has specifically earmarked this amount for different departments to contribute to the successful organisation of the event.

Mission Bhagiratha, focused on water supply, and SUMP construction, received a sanctioned amount of Rs 85 lakh. Rs 68 lakh has been allocated for laying pipelines from ponds to the congregation site.

The Panchayat Raj Engineering Department will oversee construction of road and parking areas, with a designated budget of Rs 40 lakh.

For uninterrupted power supply and transmission, Rs 48,35,847 will be utilised for installation of transformers. Maintenance works will be undertaken with a budget allocation of Rs 4.58 lakh.

To ensure the efficient execution of these initiatives, the allocated funds will be released to the district collector, Vikarabad, by the Waqf Board. The chief executive officer of the Waqf Board has been appointed as the nodal officer to supervise the timely completion of the proposed works.