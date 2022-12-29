Telangana: Sangareddy records 86% of deliveries in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Sangareedy district stands atop 33 districts in the state with 86 percent of the deliveries performed in its government hospitals in the month of December.

Of the 1,787 deliveries performed this month, 1,532 (86 percent) took place in government hospitals while 255 (14 percent) deliveries were shared by numerous private hospitals located across the district.

The Maternity and Children Hospital (MCH) in Sangareddy alone accounted for 800 (50 percent) of the total deliveries while the rest 37 were performed by remaining health centres.

April 2022 recorded 67 percent of the total deliveries, performed in government hospitals while the rest 33 percent of deliveries were performed in private nursing homes.

Also Read Telangana launches 10th phase of Rythu Bandhu

The average rate of deliveries in government and private hospitals during the previous 2021-22 financial year was held at 66 percent and 34 percent respectively, which indicates that the hospitals have considerably improved their performance over a period of one year.

Health minister T Harish Rao meanwhile has announced the launch of two other MCHs in Sangareddy and Narayankhed.

The minister credited the KCR Kit and other facilities provided in government hospitals over a period of eight years to be one of the reasons for this remarkable outcome.

Harish Rao highlighted the crucial role played by the doctors and supporting staff have played in improving the performance of operations in these hospitals.