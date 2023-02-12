Telangana: Sanjay slams KCR for ‘misusing’ Assembly to abuse PM Modi

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday found fault with Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for ‘misusing’ the state assembly to hurl abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a street corner meeting of the party workers at Korutla in Jagitial district, Sanjay came down heavily on KCR for making insulting comments against the Prime Minister in the assembly, deviating from the tradition of not making any comments on any person who was not a member of the House.

“What was the Assembly speaker doing when the chief minister himself was violating the assembly traditions and disrespecting the Prime Minister? He should have taken immediate action,” Sanjay said.

Instead of explaining the development done in Telangana and the promises made by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, KCR sought to abuse and attack the BJP and Modi on the floor of the august House. “The chief minister was trying to mislead the people by whipping up Telangana sentiment all over again by accusing the centre of not giving any funds to the state,” which he criticised.

Sanjay challenged that the BJP was ready for a comprehensive debate on what the Centre had done to Telangana and how much money it had released to the state vis-à-vis what the BRS government had done for the people of the state in the last nine years.

The BJP president sought to know why KCR had not uttered a word about the unfulfilled promises like payment of unemployment allowance to the jobless youth, supply of free urea for the farmers, poor budgetary allocations for new job recruitments and crop loan waiver, implementation of Chenetha Bandhu and Girijana Bandhu and involvement of his family members in Delhi liquor scam.

Accusing the chief minister of adopting double standards in the collection of additional consumption deposits from power consumers, Sanjay alleged that the government was not implementing the same in the old city of Hyderabad.

He said he was ready to prove that there was power pilferage to the extent of Rs 1,000 crore every year in the old city. “Let KCR and the MIM leaders place the records of the Discom to find out whether there is a power theft in the old city or not,” he said.

Sanjay reiterated his statement that the BJP if voted to power, would demolish the domes of the newly built secretariat. “It is ridiculous on the part of those who have demolished the old secretariat to talk about the culture and tradition,” he criticised.

The BJP president also attacked the government for promoting ineligible officials as collectors just because they happened to be ‘yes-men’ of the chief minister. He called upon the party workers to strive hard till the anarchic KCR government is pulled down.