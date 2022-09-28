Telangana: SBTET to introduce subject on EV in polytechnic courses

The subject on EVs will be introduced as an elective. Students pursuing the fifth semester across all polytechnic colleges in Telangana will be eligible to take up the subject.

Published: 28th September 2022
Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has decided to introduce a subject on Electric Vehicles in polytechnic courses.

Given the growing importance of EVs in the present times, the SBTET has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indo-German Vocational Education and Training, which has shown interest in designing a curriculum and training faculty members.

The subject of EVs will be introduced as an elective. Students pursuing the fifth semester across all polytechnic colleges in Telangana will be eligible to take up the subject. It has three credits for theory and 1.5 credits for practicals. Students will also be offered placement assistance.

