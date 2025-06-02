Telangana SC, ST gurukul students shine in JEE advanced results

Hyderabad: Students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) have made an emphatic mark in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, securing admissions to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.

In a display of academic excellence, 97 students have secured direct ranks, while 132 others qualified under the preparatory ranks category, taking the total number of successful candidates to 229 out of 492 students who appeared for the examination.

This year’s performance surpasses that of 2024, when 82 students secured direct ranks and 121 secured preparatory ranks.

Speaking on the occasion, TGSWREIS secretary Dr VM Alugu Varsini, attributed the stellar outcome to the strategic training provided to JEE Main qualifiers.

“In line with the chief minister’s vision to uplift talented students from the marginalised communities, all eligible students who cleared JEE Mains were brought to our premier Centres of Excellence (COEs) and given 45 days of intensive coaching by expert faculty. This focused preparation has yielded exceptional results,” she said.

She added that building on this momentum, the Society is designing a year-long action plan to provide rigorous coaching to high-scoring students (those securing over 95% marks) from general Gurukul colleges, by relocating them to top-tier COEs including Gowlidoddi, Chilkur, Narsingi, and Karimnagar.

The special chief secretary of the scheduled castes development department (SCDD) N Sridhar, stated that the department is committed to strengthening the coaching infrastructure and expanding access to high-quality STEM education for SC students across Telangana.

Top Performers from TGSWREIS in JEE Advanced 2025

Anaparthi Rajashekhar (COE Gowlidoddi Boys)- 166

Goli Sindhuja (COE Madikonda)- 336

Durga Charan (Gurukul Sheikhpet)- 743

N Priyanka (COE Narsingi)- 1019

H Amrutha (COE Gowlidoddi Girls)- 1156

B Niharika (COE Gowlidoddi Girls)- 1249

Rathod Ashok (PWD Category)- 82

P Thakur (ST Category, COE Chilkur)- 648

R Geethika (COE Nallakunta)- 905

K Keerthana (OBC Category, COE G.V. Gudem)- 5096

Shubhan Sheikh (OBC Category, COE Bellampalli)- 9399

The successful candidates are now eligible to participate in the JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling process, which determines the final admissions to IITs and other centrally funded technical institutes.

TGTWREIS students shine too

A total of 146 students from the tribal welfare institutions have secured commendable ranks in the JEE

(Advanced) 2025, proving with confidence that poverty is not a barrier to success.

Among the 285 students who received training for JEE (Advanced/Mains), 8 students secured ranks in the open category, 20 students achieved ranks within the top 1,000, and 82 students have chances of securing seats in the IITs.

G Soniya from Ekalavya Model Residential School (EMRS) secured 9,839 rank in the open category, and 63 in ST category.

N Shiva, from TGTWREIS secured 13085 rank in the open category and 95 rank in ST category.

B Rahul from TGTWREIS secured 15,710 rank in the open category and 124 rank in ST category.

L Santhosh from EMRS secured 20,292 rank in the open category and 178 rank in ST category.

V VISHAL from TGTWREIS secured 25,643 rank in the open category and 244 rank in the ST category.

H SHIVA KUMAR from TGSWREIS secured 29490 rank in the open category and 298 rank in the ST category.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, panchayat raj and rural development minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka , principal secretary Dr A Sharath, and secretary of TGTWREIS and TGEMRS K Seetha Lakshmi conveyed their wishes to the students and appreciated the dedication and efforts of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the Society.