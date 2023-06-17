Telangana: School children to learn waste management with Swachh Badi

Hyderabad: Swachh Badi Centre to educate school children on cleanliness and waste management was launched in Siddipet by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao.

Was very impressed with “Swachh Badi” at Siddipet; 1st of its kind solid waste management learning center in Telangana, home and community level composting Models 👍



We will now setup similar Swachh Badi in all 141 Municipalities with ₹71 Cr. Intent is to train our next… pic.twitter.com/IKm45QhLEZ — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 17, 2023

Under the initiative which means ‘clean school’, the kids will be taught about waste segregation, composting, recycling, and reducing plastic usage with live demos.

Speaking about the programme, KTR said that the Swatchh Badi would be set up in all 141 municipalities at a cost of Rs 71 crore.

Stating that the programme’s intent is to train the next generation in better handling of solid waste management, KTR also visited Swatchh Badi where classes on sanitation and cleanliness are being taught.

The centre which is developed to encourage people to practice home composting would also take up

Art installations made out of dry waste demonstrate the use of up-cycling and reuse concepts

Trashonomics school program to teach children about the importance of waste management

Live demos on how to compost at the household, community and in-situ level

The elected representatives, officials and citizens will be imparted training to scale up the practices in achieving ‘zero’ waste management.