Telangana: School children to learn waste management with Swachh Badi

Hyderabad: Swachh Badi Centre to educate school children on cleanliness and waste management was launched in Siddipet by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao.
Under the initiative which means ‘clean school’, the kids will be taught about waste segregation, composting, recycling, and reducing plastic usage with live demos.
Speaking about the programme, KTR said that the Swatchh Badi would be set up in all 141 municipalities at a cost of Rs 71 crore.
Stating that the programme’s intent is to train the next generation in better handling of solid waste management, KTR also visited Swatchh Badi where classes on sanitation and cleanliness are being taught.
The centre which is developed to encourage people to practice home composting would also take up
- Art installations made out of dry waste demonstrate the use of up-cycling and reuse concepts
- Trashonomics school program to teach children about the importance of waste management
- Live demos on how to compost at the household, community and in-situ level
The elected representatives, officials and citizens will be imparted training to scale up the practices in achieving ‘zero’ waste management.