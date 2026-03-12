Telangana schools to function for half a day from March 15

Schools that have been designated as SSC Examination Centres shall function from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm only on the day of the exam.

Hyderabad: Schools in Telangana, including government-aided and private, will function only for half a day starting March 15, the Director of School Education, Dr E Naveen Nicolas, said in a notice on Thursday.

All primary, upper primary and high schools will operate from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm till the last working day, i.e., April 23.

Schools designated as Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination centres will operate from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, only on the day of the exam. They should follow half-day school timings on the rest of the days.

Midday meals will be provided at 12:30 pm, and special classes for students preparing for Class X SSC Public Examinations, March 2026, will continue.

