Telangana: SCR registers whooping Rs 200 Cr revenue in ticket checking

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways registered great success after collecting a revenue of Rs 200.17 crore in ticket checking in the current fiscal year.

In a release from the SCR department here on Saturday, it praised the department for achieving a milestone in registering 28.27 lakh cases booked against irregular travel and unbooked luggage.

The previous revenue earned was Rs 154.29 crore in the year 2019-20.

The release said that different measures have been taken to improve passenger traffic by convenient ways of purchasing tickets through UTS mobile app, ATVM machines near booking counters, and displaying QR codes.

“The SCR has earned the highest ever passenger revenue of Rs 4825.72 crores besides the highest revenue in ticket checking,” the release stated.

SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain congratulated the entire commercial wing along with officers and staff. “Ticket checking is a solid mechanism which helps in curtailing irregular travel besides improving a positive image of the Railways,” he said.