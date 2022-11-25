Telangana: Sculpture of female deity unearthed in Bhupalpally

Hyderabad: An archaeologist from Jangaon, R Rathnakar Reddy recently unearthed a knotty carved sculpture of a woman deity, at Keshavalaya Temple in Bhupalpally.

Description of the sculpture bears detailed carving, with a small blob between the eyebrows and one on the forehead. The sculpture also bore ornaments from head to toe and sat in the position of ‘Lalitasana’.

According to Telangana Today, the rare sculpture is believed to be of Goddess Mahalakshmi according to the archaeologist who found it, who also claimed that the sculptor bears its roots with Kakatiya or the pre-Kakatiya period.

The founder of the Goddess sculpture has reportedly urged experts from the archaeology department to visit the temple and ascertain the age of the sculpture.

However, his claims were disputed by the director of the archaeology department, Warangal, who denied the sculpture’s relation with the Kakatiyan era since they were unable to distinguish features of the sculpture from other sculptures which belong to the Kakatiyan era.

The department justified its decision by stressing the smooth craving of the idol, adding that the sculpture can’t be more than a hundred years old.