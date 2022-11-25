BSP to hold protests on BC quota issue from tomorrow: RS Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: State president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) R S Praveen Kumar on Thursday said his party would hold protests across the State on the issue of BC reservations He said the protests would be held from November 26. He said they would also hold one crore signature campaign as part of their protest and send the same to the President of India.

The BSP leader also said they would protest from village level to the State level. Stating that the BC community was getting only 27 percent of the reservations as against their total population of 52 percent, he wondered as to how such low percentage of reservations would be adequate to the 52 percent of the population? He said the Central government provided 10 percent reservations to the poor people from the upper caste communities even though their total percentage is just 10 percent.

Targeting the BJP, he alleged that the saffron party had gagged their party, when it raised its voice and held protests programs on the issue of BC reservations. He also demanded that the Union government provide 50 percent reservations to the BCs of the country besides launching a BC census. He said the reservations should be implemented based on the increased population of the various communities in the country. He said the BC reservations should be increased in Telangana like Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand States. Praveen said a reservation quota should be introduced for SC, ST, BC and Minorities in High Courts and the Supreme Court. He demanded that the Central government remove creamy layer system from the BC community. On the Intensive Household Survey of the State government, he termed the entire survey as bogus and demanded CM KCR to make the survey report public. (NSS)