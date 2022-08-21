Telangana: Security heightened amid increased Maoist activity in 3 districts

Police stated that the Maoist party lately conducted a recruitment process.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 21st August 2022 8:25 pm IST
Three Maoists killed at Telangana-Chattisgarh border
Represenattional image

Hyderabad: There has been a noticeable increase in Maoists’ activities in Mulugu, Bhupalpally districts, and the Bhadrachalam Agency region recently.

According to intelligence reports, around 10 Maoists have moved through the Mulugu and Gundala areas of the Bhadradri-Kothagudem forest in the last three months.

The police in the Maoist strongholds of Bhadradrikothagudem and Mulugu discovered, on Saturday, tents and basic necessities. It is believed to have been abandoned by the ultras.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Cong kick-starts door-to-door campaign for Munugode bypoll

According to a report by The New Indian Express, sources confirmed that the leadership reportedly met during the martyrs’ week celebrations from July 28 to August 3. The meeting primarily focused on expanding its presence in the districts of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, and Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli.

Meanwhile, Maoist party secretary Kankanala Raji Reddy has taken up the task of reinforcing party cadres.

The Maoists enter Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts from Chhattisgarh by crossing the Godavari river between Venkatapuram in Mulugu district and Cherla in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

When contacted, Cherla police inspector B Ashok stated that the Maoist party lately conducted a recruitment process. “They sent a team of four to five members to the Telangana region to make their presence known,” the police officer said.

Additionally, he claimed that high-ranking officials avoid Telangana since the state’s police are adept at finding them.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button