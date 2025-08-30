Telangana Seed Development Corporation chairman slams BRS for urea protest

Hyderabad: Chairman of the Telangana Seed Development Corporation, Anvesh Reddy Sunketa, wrote a letter to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) criticising them for Saturday’s urea protest.

He said that if BRS leaders were “truly sincere” towards farmers, they should hold a dharna in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office or in Delhi.

“India is facing shortage of urea,” he said, adding, “This kharif season, not even 60 percent of urea allocated to Telangana has been supplied. The Central government has okayed at 8.30 lakh metric tonnes, out of which, only 5.95 lakh metric tonnes have been supplied.”

The chairman further stated that the government has supplied 7.62 lakh metric tonnes of urea this year as compared to last year’s 7.29 lakh metric tonnes and added that the opposition’s unnecessary concerns have led to farmers stockpiling more than they need.

He said that the Ramagundam fertiliser factory has been closed for two months and the Centre has remained ignorant about it.

He further criticised the BRS for not showing up when Congress held a protest in Delhi. “Our MPs staged protests in Delhi.. What did you do then? Where were you? You should introspect,” his letter read.

On Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project

He accused the BRS of ‘playing tricks’ to divert attention from the alleged irregularities highlighted in the Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project in the Assembly.

He said that farmers had been facing similar woes during BRS’s regime and cited media reports all the way from 2018 till 2023 as “evidence of BRS’s anti-farmer rule and failures.”

He slammed BRS leaders, KTR, for holding a protest near the Assembly, saying, “You served as a minister for ten years. Don’t you know that during Assembly sessions, there should be no protests near the Assembly…Will you take responsibility if there are problems with law and order?”

He further claimed that during the BRS government, no one was allowed to come within 2 kilometres of the Assembly and that under the Congress, BRS are free to ‘roam the roads.’

BRS leaders protest over urea

On Saturday, the first day of the Assembly’s monsoon session began with strong protests by KTR and T Harish Rao at the Gunpark and in front of the agriculture commissioner’s office.

The leaders raised slogans like “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Kavalyya Urea (Ganpati Bappa Morya we want Urea)” and marched with empty fertiliser bags to highlight the plight of farmers.

They were later detained by the police.