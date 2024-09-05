Telangana sees 355% deviation from normal rainfall this week

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed 209.2 mm rainfall this week, which is a deviation of 355% as compared to this period’s normal of 46 mm, according to the weekly agriculture report of the agriculture department.

During the southwest monsoons between June 1 to September 4, Telangana on average has received 836.40 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall by September 4, 2023 being 597.70 mm. This was a 39.94% deviation from the same period last year when 711.20 mm of rainfall was recorded.

The erstwhile Mahabubnagar district comprising five districts and Siddipet received large excess rainfall, whereas 25 districts, excluding Adilabad and Mancherial, received excess rainfall.

All the major reservoirs in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been brimming with water.