Telangana sees 473,838 new young voters: CEO

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sudarshan Reddy announced that 473,838 new young voters have joined the total voter count of the state.

This surge is part of a broader initiative that has seen approximately 800,000 new voters added to the rolls this time around. With these new registrations, the total number of voters in the state has now reached 33,426,323.

Among the registered voters, there are 16,616,446 male voters, 16,807,100 female voters, and 2,777 third-gender voters. These figures were revealed during a meeting held at the CEO’s office in BRK Bhavan on Saturday, November 2.

The final voter list is set to be published on January 6, and a special registration drive will take place statewide on November 9 and 10, he informed.

He said that this initiative aims to cater specifically to requests from rural farmers and youth for enhanced voter registration opportunities over the weekend.

On these two days, booth-level officers will be available across all constituencies from 10 AM to 5:30 PM to assist potential voters.

Individuals can register either by visiting these booths directly or through the official CEO website.

The CEO also mentioned that any objections regarding the voter list will be accepted until November 28.

Citizens can voice their concerns through official social media channels or by calling the toll-free number 1950 for assistance.

In a related note, Reddy confirmed that 414,165 duplicate votes have been removed from the electoral rolls following a thorough review process.

This cleanup effort is part of an ongoing commitment to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the voter registration system in Telangana.