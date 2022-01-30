Telangana sees over 10-fold jump in active COVID cases in 29 days

Hyderabad: The number of active cases in Telangana is continuously rising. In the past 29 days, it saw more than a 10-fold jump in the number of active cases.

On January 1, the number of cases under treatment or isolation was 3,733 which has climbed to 40, 447 on January 29.

However, the fatality rate has dropped from 0.59 percent on January 1 to 0.54 percent on January 29. The total number of fatalities in the state so far stands at 4,085.

Telangana also witnessed a jump in the daily count of COVID cases. It jumped from 317 on January 1 to 3,590 on January 29.

Active COVID cases in Telangana

Hyderabad reports highest number of cases

In Telangana state, Greater Hyderabad is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Telangana reported 3,590 new COVID-19 cases. Out of them, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,160.

On January 1, Hyderabad reported 217 new cases whereas, on January 29, the new cases surged to 1160. In the current month, Hyderabad reported the highest number of daily cases on January 21 i.e., 1670.

Status of hospital beds in Telangana

As of January 29, the state has a total of 1365 hospitals for COVID patients. Out of them, 114 are government hospitals.

In these hospitals, there are 56914 beds for COVID patients. Out of the total beds, 3341 are occupied.

Out of 3341 patients, 1093 occupied regular beds whereas, 1408 and 840 have occupied oxygen beds and ICU beds respectively.

Guidelines issued for the public

As per the government guidelines, persons aged below 10 years and above 60 years are advised to avoid going outdoor.

It is mandatory to wear a mask whenever stepping out of the house. A fine can be imposed on the person not wearing a mask.

People have been advised to seek medical services whenever they witness any flu or influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache.

At the workspace, adequate physical distancing must be maintained.