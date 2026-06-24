Telangana sees threefold rise in BHIM transactions

Hyderabad: The transaction volumes of the BHIM Payments App more than tripled between June 2025 and May 2026, according to NPCI BHIM Services Limited.

Monthly transaction volumes on the app, developed by NPCI BHIM Services Limited, rose from 79.64 million in June 2025 to 244 million in May 2026, a release said on Wednesday, June 24.

The platform processed transactions worth Rs 26,952 crore in May 2026, it said.

In Telangana, BHIM’s growth mirrors the broader national trend, with transaction volumes tripling between June 2025 and May 2026.

In May 2026, groceries accounted for 23.9 per cent of merchant transactions on the platform in the state, followed by food outlets (18.1 per cent) and quick commerce (11.6 per cent).

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Lalitha Nataraj, MD and CEO of NBSL, said the strong growth of the BHIM Payments App in Telangana reflected the increasing integration of digital payments into everyday life.

“What is particularly encouraging is that this growth is being driven by transactions across categories such as groceries, food outlets and quick commerce, indicating a growing shift towards digital payments for routine spending,” she said.

As consumers increasingly embraced convenient payment experiences, NBSL remained focused on building solutions that were simple, seamless and accessible for every user, Nataraj said.

The app supports over 15 regional languages, including Telugu, and is optimised for low-connectivity environments, enabling deeper digital payments adoption across rural and semi-urban areas, the release added.