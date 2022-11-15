Telangana: Senior Congress leader resigns, likely to join BJP

Patel made the decision after holding a meeting with his supporters in Bhainsa town in the Mudhole constituency.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 15th November 2022 5:56 pm IST
Pawar Ramarao patel

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and president of the Nirmal District Congress Committee (DCC), Pawar Ramarao Patel, resigned from both his position and primary membership in the party on Monday. It is reported that Patel will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 28.

Patel had earlier contested from the Mudhole constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections, finishing third. Later, he was made president of DCC.

After A Maheshwar Reddy who is a former Nirmal MLA and chairman of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) program implementation committee, Patel was the senior Congress member in the Nirmal district.

