Telangana set to become India’s ‘Aero-Engine’ hub: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday, November 15, said that Hyderabad will become India’s “Aero-Engine” hub by 2030.

Sridhar Babu made the comment while visiting the Tata–Safran aero-engine facility at Adibatla, built with an investment of Rs 425 crore, which recently became operational. “Telangana would soon see the commissioning of the JSW Defence UAV manufacturing unit Rs 800 crore and Premier Explosives’ new defence production facility worth Rs 500 crore.

At the ‘Empowering Atmanirbhar Bharat: Aerospace & Defence Summit’ at ISB Hyderabad, Telangana’s growing strength in the A&D sector was evident. The State is building a focused roadmap with industry and academic partners, using the strong foundation laid by earlier Congress… pic.twitter.com/Mp3UP0cASY — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) November 15, 2025

The IT minister further stated that Telangana’s aerospace exports stood at Rs 15,900 crore in 2023–24, and surged to Rs 30,742 crore in just the first nine months of 2024–25, demonstrating the sector’s accelerated growth.

Speaking at the Empowering Atmanirbhar Bharat: India’s Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Summit’ held in Hyderabad, he said that the Telangana government was preparing a comprehensive roadmap to develop a globally competitive aerospace and defence ecosystem in collaboration with leading industries and academic institutions.