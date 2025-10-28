Tata, Safran open Rs 425 crore aero engine parts plant in Telangana

Hyderabad: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), in partnership with Safran Aircraft Engines, on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art rotating parts manufacturing facility for the LEAP engine at Adibatla on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Located at the Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines, the facility will manufacture complex rotating parts for CFM International’s LEAP engines, bringing advanced machining and special processes under one roof, a release said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, senior officials from Tata Advanced Systems and Safran, and other government dignitaries.

The event marks a key milestone in the strategic collaboration announced in January 2024, when the two companies signed a long-term agreement for the production of rotating parts for the LEAP engine, developed by CFM International — a 50:50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, the release said.

LEAP engines, which power most new-generation narrow-body aircraft, continue to deliver superior performance with 15 per cent better fuel efficiency, significantly lower noise levels, and high utilisation compared to previous-generation engines, it added.

“Rotative aero-engine components represent the pinnacle of aerospace technology, and this world-class facility reflects our commitment to building advanced manufacturing capabilities in India and our proven ability to industrialise complex global aerospace programmes,” said Tata Advanced Systems CEO and Managing Director Sukaran Singh.

Safran Aircraft Engines Senior Vice-President (Purchasing) Dominique Dupuy said, “This is a significant milestone for both Safran Aircraft Engines and our partner, Tata Advanced Systems Limited. It marks a new chapter in our partnership, driven by our shared commitment to industrial excellence and technological innovation in aerospace.”

India is the third-largest operator of LEAP engines globally, with 75 per cent of the country’s commercial aircraft equipped with CFM’s advanced turbofan technology, the release said.

So far, Indian airlines have ordered more than 2,000 LEAP engines, underscoring the growing need for strong manufacturing and support capabilities in the country, it added.