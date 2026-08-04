Telangana set to roll out gig workers’ welfare law from Aug 15

Hyderabad: Amid growing pressure from gig workers’ unions, the state government has finalised the operational guidelines for implementing the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2026.

Gig workers’ unions have called for an indefinite strike from August 8, demanding wage reforms and stronger social security protections.

The Bill was passed on March 30 this year and referred to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla for assent. On May 1, the Governor gave his approval, following which the state government issued a gazette notification notifying the Act.

However, the Act couldn’t be enforced for want of operational guidelines.



CM expedited preparation of framework

With the proposed agitation by gig and platform workers’ unions around the corner, DC reports that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed the Department of Skill, Human Capital and Knowledge Training Initiatives (SHAKTI) to speed up the work on the guidelines so that the Act can be enforced from August 15.

The draft guidelines have been submitted to the CMO for approval, sources said, adding that Reddy is expected to review them in a couple of days.

The unions had earlier organised a 12-hour statewide flash strike on July 22, disrupting app-based transport and food delivery services across Telangana.

On May 16, the state’s gig and platform workers intensified their demand for labour rights and fair compensation by joining the global solidarity campaign #GlobalTotalSwitchOff.