Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that took place in Vikarabad, an auto rickshaw that was overloaded, lost control and overturned on Monday.

Several students who were travelling in the auto during the incident suffered injuries. The incident took place in Kodangal Mandal in the district.

Several #Students were injured when an auto-rickshaw they travelling that lost control and overturned in #Kodangal of #Vikarabad dist.



According to students the driver overloaded the auto rickshaw with 20 school students.#Telangana #RoadSafety #RoadAccident #AutoAccident pic.twitter.com/ti5fPkSFEu — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 31, 2023

Also Read Hyderabad: Two morning walkers killed in sports bike crash

According to reports, the driver loaded the auto rickshaw with 20 school students.

More details are awaited.