Telangana: Sharmila arrested for inappropriate remarks against BRS MLA

Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Sunday arrested YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila for making inappropriate remarks against a legislator of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested by the police in Mahabubabad town during her ongoing padayatra.

Police arrested her from her night halt camp and took her to Hyderabad to prevent any law and order problems in the town.

She had made some objectionable remarks against B. Shankar Naik, the MLA from Mahabubabad during a public meeting in the town on Saturday evening.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 504A (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and section 3 (1) R of Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against Sharmila at Mahabubabad town police station on a complaint by a local BRS leader.

Sharmila had alleged that the MLA was involved in corruption and land encroachments and had made certain comments against him.

BRS workers also staged a protest over the YSRTP leader’s ‘inappropriate remarks’ on the MLA in the district.

After a break of more than two months, Sharmila had resumed her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra early this month.

She resumed the padayatra from the place where it was stopped in November last year.

The BRS workers had allegedly set afire her bus and pelted stones on other vehicles in Warangal district on November 28. Later, police arrested Sharmila as she refused to call off the padayatra in view of the tense situation in the area.

Sharmila was later shifted to Hyderabad. The next day, she was arrested again amid high drama while leading a protest march towards the chief minister’s official residence. She was driving a car damaged in the attack and wanted to stage a protest in front of the chief minister’s residence. The police, however, stopped her enroute. When she refused to come out of the car, the police towed it away to a police station.

The padayatra, however, could not resume as the police had not given the permission.

The YSRTP approached Telangana High Court, which asked Sharmila to abide by the conditions imposed earlier while allowing her to resume the walkathon.