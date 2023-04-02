Telangana: Sharmila invites other parties to join hands against BRS

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Telangana party chief Y S Sharmila on Sunday said that there is a historic necessity to set aside political differences and demand justice from the insincere and insensitive KCR-led state government that failed to release job notifications in the last nine years.

Sharmila wrote to opposition party leaders of Telangana requesting for a joint fight against the government for the sake of the unemployed youth.

The letters were addressed to Revanth Reddy (Congress), Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP), Kasani Gnaneshwar (TDP), Kodandaram (Telangana Jana Samithi), Manda Krishna Madiga (Mahajana Socialist Party), Tammineni Veerabhadram (Communist Party of India (Marxist)), Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao (Communist Party of India), Shanker Goud (Janasena), and Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM).

In her letter, she said, “Your party’s fight against KCR government’s attitude towards the unemployed is commendable. Added to his failures is the TSPSC paper leakage scam that has derailed the hopes of the youth who were waiting for the notification for ages.”

“Your fight in this direction has been crucial and we always extend our solidarity. While we do this, we also feel the time has come where we all join together and form a Joint Action Committee to wage an intense battle against the BRS rule,” said Sharmila.

She said that while the opposition parties were fighting individually so far, starting now the parties must join hands for the future of the state and its youth.

“From Biswal Committee’s recommendation to fill up 1.91 lakh vacancies, to ensuring fair investigation in the TSPSC paper leak, together we have to put pressure for the sake of the youth whose sacrifices had paved the way for the formation of Telangana,” she wrote in her letter.