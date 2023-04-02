No drunk driving checks in Ramzan, only Hindu festivals targetted: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of ‘favouritism’ towards the festivals celebrated by the Muslim community and asked why there were no ‘drunk and drive’ checks during the Ramzan time in the old city area of Hyderabad.

Speaking at the ‘Mulugu polling booth Sammelan’ held by the saffron party on Sunday, Bandi demanded to know the reason why the police have not conducted any drunk and drive checks in the old city area whereas they ‘loot the common man’s pockets’ for the rest of the year with ‘exorbitant’ challans.

The BJP president said, “They close all shops during the Hindu festival times but during the festivals of other religions they don’t care if the shops are opened at the wee hours of the day”.

‘Why the disparity? What happened to all the rules? Why separate laws for them (Muslims) and everyone else?” he further asked.

Sanjay said that the BJP took up AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s challenge of holding a meeting in the Old City.

“Recently two party workers were attacked on Sri Rama Navami, we will see to their end. If there are attacks on our party workers, if there is a danger to the Hindu religion, we are not cowards that will take permission… We will replace the green flags with saffron flags,” said the BJP state president.

“Shall we stay mum while the foreigners are mocking us for not even being able to build a Ram Mandir in the birthplace of Lord Sri Ram who is worshipped by Hindus that constitute 80 percent of India’s population?” he added.