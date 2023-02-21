Telangana: Sharmila moves Women’s Commission against BRS leaders

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party president, Y S Sharmila on Tuesday presented a complaint to the Telangana State Commission for Women against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leaders for personally insulting her.

She stated that BRS leaders have no respect for women and said that even the Governor of the state was demeaned.

She mentioned that BRS MLA Shankar Naik called her a eunuch when she questioned the illegal land-grabbing activities of the MLA.

“Women in Telangana have no safety here. The state has the most rape incidents against women in the entire country,” she claimed.

She added that she will approach the National Commission for Women if appropriate action is not taken against her complaint.

On Sunday, YSRTP Chief reiterated that Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban.

Earlier on Sunday, Telangana police detained YS Sharmila for allegedly making inappropriate remarks against the Mahabubabad MLA and Shankar Naik.

The police moved her to Hyderabad to avoid any law and order problems in the town of Mahabubabad.