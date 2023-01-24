Telangana: Sharmila to resume padayatra from Jan 28

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana party chief Y S Sharmila on Tuesday announced the resumption of her ‘Praja Prasthanam Padyatra‘ on January 28.

The leader came down heavily on chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and mocked him for ‘enthralling’ in national politics while keeping Telangana citizens in distress for the past nine years.

“It has been only the YSRTP that steadfastly and unconditionally took on KCR and his corrupt and tyrannical government. We never bowed down even when they tried hard to corner us, abusing power and authority,” said the YSR chief.

“With honesty in our intentions and affection for Telangana, and above all, recalling the people-friendly reign of YSR, we travelled across Telangana and covered 3500km, only to be troubled and threatened by KCR, who was now scared of our growing prominence and the manner in which we exposed their local MLAs and MPs.” added Sharmila.

Recounting the chain of events that she claimed were born out of KCR’s growing sense of insecurity, Sharmila went on to add, “We will continue to battle his inefficient rule marked by failed promise, as we did with Kaleshwaram or Palamuru or unemployment or other issues.”

“My entry to Paleru has rocked his morale and now he realized that the YSRTP is growing in its popularity and presence in the entire district along with contiguous parts of Nalgonda,” she contented.

YS Sharmila also ruled out early elections to the Telangana Assembly, as she claimed KCR was not ready to take on the anti-incumbency and also for the much-needed stature as a chief minister to travel across the country.

She further lashed out at Congress’s Revanth Reddy and BJP’s Bandi Sanjay for their inefficiency in exposing KCR and his corruption.