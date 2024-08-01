Telangana: Sharp decline in power supply complaints, says TGSPDCL

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has reportedly witnessed a significant reduction in power supply complaints compared to last year, said chairman and managing director (MD) Musharraf Farooqui.

“From January to June 2023, 5,83,672 complaints were received through the electricity control room (ECR) 1912 call centre, while during the same period in 2024, the number of complaints reduced by 31.82 percent, i.e., 3,97,934. Similarly, complaints on social media dropped 60.96 percent from 35,949 to 14,035 during the same period,” Farooqui said.

At a review meeting held at the company’s corporate office, the TGSPDCL managing director announced the move to modernise its existing 1912 call centre ECR and fuse of call (FOC) system.

The ECR-1912 has been strengthened, with 74 trained operators available 24×7. The capacity of the call centre has been increased to handle 400 calls at a time. Customers can now call 1912 to register their complaints and also receive a complaint ID.

As many as 213 FOC offices have been equipped with GPS-enabled vehicles for quick response to any power supply-related complaints. “This enables staff to reach the customer’s location without any delay and resolve the issue promptly,” said Farooqui.

He stated that an integrated dashboard has been introduced to provide real-time information on various aspects of the company’s operations, such as supply complaints, billing complaints, breakdown information, feeder information, and collection information.