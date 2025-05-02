Telangana sheep scam: ACB raids main accused’s home

Hyderabad: The long-dormant investigation into the alleged sheep distribution scam in Telangana has gained fresh momentum.

On Thursday, May 1, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted extensive searches at the residence of the main accused, Moinuddin, in Kokapet, with operations continuing late into the night.

This renewed activity follows preliminary findings that nearly Rs 700 crore in government funds were allegedly misappropriated through the scheme.

The sheep distribution scheme, launched during the previous BRS government, was intended to support shepherd families by subsidising the purchase of sheep.

However, the ACB’s probe reportedly revealed large-scale diversion of funds, with officials and middlemen allegedly creating fake accounts and siphoning off government money meant for beneficiaries.

Moinuddin, identified as the kingpin of the alleged scam, along with his son Ikram and another key accused, reportedly fled the country soon after the case was registered, prompting the ACB to issue Lookout Circulars (LOCs) against them.

The alleged scam also implicated around 10 animal husbandry department officials, including Kalyan, who served as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to then-minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav; several of these officials have been arrested by the ACB.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also intensified its probe, focusing on money laundering aspects and questioning senior officials from the animal husbandry department.

Recent raids have targeted multiple locations in Hyderabad, including the homes and offices of prominent individuals linked to the scam