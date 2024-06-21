Telangana: Shepherd attacked by crocodile in Wanaparthy

Hyderabad: A shepherd was attacked by a crocodile on Friday morning, June 21, in Mulamalla village, Atmakur mandal of Wanaparthy district

According to the reports, the incident unfolded around 8 am when the victim, Kanapuram Kurwa Anjaneyulu, was grazing his flock of sheep along the banks of the Krishna river. Suddenly, a crocodile emerged from the water, attacking one of the sheep and attempting to pull it into the river.

Upon seeing the crocodile, the victim intervened to rescue the sheep. In response, the crocodile lunged at him, grabbing his right leg and attempting to drag him into the water. Anjaneyulu managed to free himself but sustained a leg injury in the process, Wanaparty forest officials said.

Startled by his cries, bystanders promptly transported him to the local hospital in Atmakur. Following initial treatment there, he was transferred to Mahabubnagar for further medical care. He is reportedly in stable condition.