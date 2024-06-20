Less rainfall, excessive heat push tomato prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tomato prices in Hyderabad are inching towards Rs 100 per kg due to extensive heat and less rainfall across various districts in Telangana.

Currently, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 80-90 per kg.

Why are tomato prices surging in Hyderabad?

According to traders, the surge in tomato prices and other vegetables is due to a decline in supply amid less rainfall and extensive heat in Telangana.

Some believe that the prices will continue to remain high until the end of July.

Rainfall in Hyderabad

Though the rainfall in Hyderabad is normal so far during the southwest monsoon of 2024, it is deficient in many districts of Telangana.

In Mancherial, it is largely deficient.

The temperature in many districts of Telangana is hovering between 35-40 degrees Celsius.

It remains to be seen whether the upcoming monsoon rainfall in Telangana will decrease the tomato prices in Hyderabad.