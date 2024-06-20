Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur flight returns to RGI Airport due to technical snag

Sparks emanated from one of the engines within minutes after takeoff.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2024 9:41 am IST
Hyderabad Airport
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur flight that took off last night returned to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) due to a technical snag.

As per the details of the incident, sparks emanated from one of the engines within minutes after takeoff.

Emergency landing of flight at Hyderabad Airport

After noticing the technical snag, the pilot sought permission from ATC for an emergency landing.

Finally, the flight returned to the RGIA safely. However, it caused a lot of inconvenience to the passengers.

A total of 138 people were on board.

Last month, an Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Cochin was stuck on the runway at RGIA due to a technical glitch.

It remained on the runway for almost an hour.

