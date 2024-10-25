Telangana: Shepherd escapes leopard attack in Nirmal forest

Hyderabad: A shepherd had a narrow escape when a leopard attacked the herd of sheep he was grazing in the forest at Ravindranagar village of Sarangapur mandal in Nirmal district on Friday morning, October 25.

Sai, the shepherd, was grazing his sheep when a leopard emerged from the bushes and attacked his herd. The leopard killed two sheep and then attacked him.

The shepherd saved his life by climbing a tree and came down only after ensuring that the big cat left the scene. He informed the villagers about the incident, and the forest officials were alerted about it.