Telangana: Shepherd escapes leopard attack in Nirmal forest

The leopard killed two sheep before attacking the shepherd.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 25th October 2024 7:47 pm IST
Leopard attacks a shepherd in Ravindranagar village of Sarangapur mandal in Nirmal district on Friday.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A shepherd had a narrow escape when a leopard attacked the herd of sheep he was grazing in the forest at Ravindranagar village of Sarangapur mandal in Nirmal district on Friday morning, October 25.

Sai, the shepherd, was grazing his sheep when a leopard emerged from the bushes and attacked his herd. The leopard killed two sheep and then attacked him.

Also Read
Telangana: Young leopard kills calf in Vikarabad hamlet

The shepherd saved his life by climbing a tree and came down only after ensuring that the big cat left the scene. He informed the villagers about the incident, and the forest officials were alerted about it.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 25th October 2024 7:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button