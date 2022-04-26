Telangana shifted to eradication phase of malaria prevention

Hyderabad: Telangana was formally shifted to Category one of the National Framework for Malaria Elimination (NFME), indicating that it has passed the pre-eradication stage and is now in the eradication phase, on Monday.

As per the monthly malaria monitoring data, malaria incidences in the state decreased by 39.9% in December 2021. The total number of positive cases in Telangana decreased by 39.9% from December 2017 to December 2021, compared to the previous three years’ average.

According to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Telangana had 877 cases of malaria in 2021, which is much lower than the three-year average of 1157. In December 2021, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) dropped to 0.03 from an average of 0.04 during the preceding three years. The TPR was as low as 0.02 in most of 2021’s months. However, the disease is only found in the Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts.

On the occasion of World Malaria Day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoFHW) honored a team from the state malaria control programme in New Delhi on Monday.