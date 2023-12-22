Telangana shines in CAT 2023, two achieve perfect 100 percentile

Telangana exhibited an improvement from its 2022 performance.

Published: 22nd December 2023
Hyderabad: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 results, disclosed on Thursday, brought pride to Telangana as two candidates from the state secured a flawless 100 percentile. Nationally, only 14 students attained this perfect score.

Telangana exhibited an improvement from its 2022 performance, with two additional candidates achieving an impressive 99.99 percentile and three securing a commendable 99.98 percentile in the examination. Last year, the state saw two candidates with a perfect 100 and one with 99.99 percentile. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh (AP), candidates elevated their performance, with one securing a perfect score. In the previous year, the top score in the state was 99.98 percentile.

This year, a total of 2.88 lakh candidates participated in the entrance test conducted by IIM Lucknow across 375 centers nationwide. The candidates comprised 64% males, 36% females, and five individuals from the transgender community.

Maruti Konduri, a candidate from Telangana who runs an online coaching platform, achieved a 100 percentile for the fourth consecutive time. Expressing his dedication, he mentioned, “I make it a point to appear for the exam every year so that I can guide my students better.” Konduri has appeared for the examination seven times to date.

Another noteworthy candidate, Amaragani Venu Goud, who graduated from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal this year, secured an impressive 99.99 percentile.

Numerous candidates from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh achieved scores surpassing the 99 percentile mark in the CAT 2023 examination.

