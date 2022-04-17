Telangana: Short film competition by TSRTC offers big prizes

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a new short film-making campaign to encourage filmmakers in the state.

The first prize will be Rs 10,000, followed by runner-up prizes of Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500. Ten consolation prizes will also be awarded.

The corporation encouraged interested participants to submit films or documentaries to increase public awareness about the TSRTC’s services and the concessions it offers on travel charges.

Some themes that can be used are- RTC travel being extremely safe, travelling by RTC for a whole day is cheaper than spending Rs 100 per liter on petrol, the offer of pre-booking city buses for private use during weddings and other functions, cargo services, ease of availability of Garuda and Rajadhani buses, etc.

Interested applicants may submit their films to tsrtcshortfilmcontest@gmail.com.