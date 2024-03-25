Telangana: SI suspended for misbehaving with female constable

A sub-inspector of police, Venkat Rao, who is posted at the District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB) in Jagtial, was suspended after being accused of misbehaving with a female police constable.

The SI allegedly misbehaved with a female constable at the Kodimial police station in the district.

According to a press note, the Inspector General of Police, Multizone-1, issued an order to such effect on Sunday, March 24.

The disciplinary action was taken against the SI following an investigation into the charges against him.