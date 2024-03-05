Telangana: SI takes part in birthday fete of murder accused

"The SI was posted newly at the station. Unaware of accused's history, the police officer participated in the celebrations. We are considering issuing a charge memo to the SI as part of disciplinary action," a senior police officer said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 9:08 pm IST
Telangana: SI celebrates birthday with murder accused in station
Hyderabad: A video has gone viral showing the birthday celebration of a man accused of murder was celebrated at the Mogullapally police station with police personnel in attendance.

The accused – V Mahender – allegedly had his birthday celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony on the night of March 3. Sub-inspector T Madhav and eight others were reportedly seen during the celebration in the viral video.

According to the Bhupalpally deputy superintendent of police (DSP) A Sampath Rao, around eight people, claiming to be reporters, approached the sub-inspector seeking permission to celebrate Madhav’s birthday. They also alleged that Mahender admired the sub-inspector.

