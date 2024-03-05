Telangana: SI takes part in birthday fete of murder accused

Hyderabad: A video has gone viral showing the birthday celebration of a man accused of murder was celebrated at the Mogullapally police station with police personnel in attendance.

The accused – V Mahender – allegedly had his birthday celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony on the night of March 3. Sub-inspector T Madhav and eight others were reportedly seen during the celebration in the viral video.

According to the Bhupalpally deputy superintendent of police (DSP) A Sampath Rao, around eight people, claiming to be reporters, approached the sub-inspector seeking permission to celebrate Madhav’s birthday. They also alleged that Mahender admired the sub-inspector.

“The SI was posted newly at the station. Unaware of Mahender’s history, the police officer participated in the celebrations. We are considering issuing a charge memo to the SI as part of disciplinary action,” the senior officer said.