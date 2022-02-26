Telangana: Siasat report led to inquiry in forged certificates scam

Hyderabad: Taking note of a report published in Siasat about the forged handicap certificates scam, the district collector Karimnagar ordered a district handicap welfare officer to conduct an inquiry in the matter.

The district collector handed over an English translation of the report published on February 7 titled “Healthy couple became handicapped to enjoy government benefits” to the officer. He expressed his displeasure and ordered him to conduct an immediate inquiry to find out the culprits behind this scam.

Though the scam was going on for a long time, the district collector took action only after Siasat published its report.

The handicapped welfare officer said that the preliminary inquiry is going on and the report shall be submitted to the Collector soon.

The official further said that in order to get government benefits some people have obtained fake certificates from government hospitals claiming to be handicapped. The official said that the culprits behind the scam shall be caught and prosecuted soon.