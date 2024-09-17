Telangana: ‘Singareni aims Rs 6 crore turnover in five years’, says chairman

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N Balram announced that the company aims to achieve a turnover of Rs 60,000 crore over the next five years.

Speaking to company employees and workers after hoisting the national flag at the Praja Palana Day celebrations marking the integration of Hyderabad State with India in 1948 at Singareni Bhavan on Tuesday, September 17, N Balram highlighted the company’s ambitious growth targets.

He noted that with the current surge in coal production, SCCL’s turnover is projected to increase fourfold in the coming years.

Furthermore, Balram outlined several key projects in the pipeline, including plans for a solar power plant in Rajasthan, pumped storage facilities in decommissioned surface mines in Singareni, an additional 800 MW thermal plant at STPP, and the construction of a 1600 MW thermal plant near the Naini coal block in Odisha.

He also mentioned future initiatives such as an 800 MW floating solar plant, a green hydrogen plant, and a battery storage system within the state.