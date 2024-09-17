Telangana: ‘Singareni aims Rs 6 crore turnover in five years’, says chairman

He noted that with the current surge in coal production, SCCL’s turnover is projected to increase fourfold in the coming years

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 17th September 2024 7:41 pm IST
Bhatti Vikramarka predicts that Lithium-ion batteries will be the future of energy.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N Balram announced that the company aims to achieve a turnover of Rs 60,000 crore over the next five years.

Speaking to company employees and workers after hoisting the national flag at the Praja Palana Day celebrations marking the integration of Hyderabad State with India in 1948 at Singareni Bhavan on Tuesday, September 17, N Balram highlighted the company’s ambitious growth targets.

Also Read
Telangana Dy CM Bhatti advises SCCL to venture into lithium mining

He noted that with the current surge in coal production, SCCL’s turnover is projected to increase fourfold in the coming years.

Furthermore, Balram outlined several key projects in the pipeline, including plans for a solar power plant in Rajasthan, pumped storage facilities in decommissioned surface mines in Singareni, an additional 800 MW thermal plant at STPP, and the construction of a 1600 MW thermal plant near the Naini coal block in Odisha.

He also mentioned future initiatives such as an 800 MW floating solar plant, a green hydrogen plant, and a battery storage system within the state.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 17th September 2024 7:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button