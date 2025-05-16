Telangana: Singareni mine blast in Peddapalli leaves several injured

Hyderabad: A blast in the Singareni collieries company (SCCL) in Peddapalli district on Thursday, May 15 left several people injured.

The blast occurred at Nagepalli of Ramagiri mandal where people’s houses were also damaged due to the blasts carried out in the opencast-II coal mine in Ramagundam-III division of SCCL.

As part of L-6 canal diversion works, Singareni authorities carried out the blasting using explosives to remove large stones. Houses in the nearby Nagepalli were damaged as the stones fell on them. About 10 people were also injured.

Angry over the incident, locals staged a rasta roko in the village forcing traffic to come to standstill for about two hours on the Peddapalli-Manthani main road.

Several injured in Peddapalli district of Telangana due to blast in Singareni Collieries Company . #Telangana @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/WYbC3AUDNo — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) May 16, 2025

Refusing to withdraw the protest until SCCL authorities gave a clarification on the issue, they found fault with the management for carrying out blasting without alerting the local people.

On learning about the incident, Godavarikhani ACP Madatha Ramesh along with other police officials rushed to the spot and took the initiative to bring RG-III General Manager Sudhakar Rao to the spot.

The engraged villagers questioned the Singareni officials and withdrew their protest only after the GM assured treatment to injured people, repair damaged houses and take departmental action against the officials responsible for the incident.