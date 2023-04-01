Telangana: Singareni sets highest annual coal production record

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) produced 671 lakh tonnes of coal in the fiscal year 2022–2023 and set a record for the highest annual amount of production.

SCCL transported roughly 667 lakh tonnes of coal, which is 2% more than the previous year. In addition to this, it has provided coal to thermal power plants in eight other states and to over 2,000 different sectors nationwide, a press note informed.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar stated that on March 31, Singareni transported 2.64 lakh tonnes of coal, the most in its history, breaking the previous record of 2.59 lakh tonnes set on March 11, 2016.

The business has set a target of 750 lakh tonnes of coal production for the fiscal years 2023–2024 after being encouraged by the coal production turnover achieved during the current fiscal, he added on Saturday.

According to Sridhar, Singareni has also broken a record by removing 418 million cubic metres of overburden during the current fiscal year, which is 7% more than the 392 million cubic metres attained in 2017–18.

Sridhar stated that five of the total 11 coal mining locations under Singareni had exceeded their goals by a large margin. He added that the underground mines also performed well during the current fiscal, with 8 mines achieving more than 100% production.

He said the performances of open-cast mines were also very encouraging, with 11 out of 18 open-cast mines, which are the main sources of coal production in Singareni, achieving 100% production.