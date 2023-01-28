Telangana: Singareni’s 5MW floating solar plant becomes operational

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Firm Limited (SCCL) celebrated a milestone in solar power generation on Saturday by launching a 5 MW floating solar plant built by the company in the reservoir of the Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Jaipur’s Mancherial district.

Singareni Company’s solar power capacity now stands at 224 MW. D Satyanarayana Rao, Director (E&M), dedicated the 5 MW floating solar project to the state.

Officials said the business was planning to build another 10 MW floating solar plant on the same reservoir within three months.

Singareni chairman and managing director N Sridhar said that steps are being taken to build 300 MW of solar power plants in three stages.

As part of this, eight plants with a combined capacity of 219 MW were built in the Manuguru, Kothagudem, Yellandu, Ramagundam-3, and Mandamarri districts in the first two phases. So far, these solar plants have produced over 540 million units of power, assisting the corporation in saving almost Rs 300 crore.

Meanwhile, the tender process for the construction of 81 plants in the third phase has already been finished. As part of the proposal, 15 megawatts of floating solar plants would be built on two ponds on the Singareni Thermal Power Plant grounds.