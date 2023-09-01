Telangana: SIO urges Harish Rao to release pending scholarship funds

Hyderabad: Members of Students Islamic Organization (SIO) on Friday, September 1, met Minister for Finance T Harish Rao and urged him to release the pending funds for scholarships of UG and PG students.

The delegation of SIO was led by Abdul Rahman (PR secretary, SIO Telangana) and Hidayatullah (assistant PR Secretary, SIO Hyderabad).

The SIO Telangana was receiving a huge number of queries from the student community about their scholarship disbursal, which has been pending for many years. It has caused problems for many students.

The SIO demanded that the government also direct the institutions to first release the certificates of students, which have been withheld due to the non-payment of fee. “The students who haven’t received their scholarship amount and are unable to pursue their higher education,” the SIO members told the minister.

The delegation urged the minister to release the amount allocated for the scholarships immediately, at least for the final year students.

It also asked the government to regulate and streamline the scholarship process, as many students were taking loans hoping to receive their scholarship.

The finance minister later took up the issue with minority affairs department, and assured the SIO members that it will be resolved.