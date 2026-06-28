Telangana SIR: 40L forms filled on Sunday, 42.33 pc state covered

Hyderabad: On the fourth day of door-to-door distribution of enumeration as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Booth-Level officers covered 42.33 per cent of the population, distributing 1,43,17,635 forms across Telangana.

On Sunday, June 28, Hyderabad also recorded its first SIR-related death. A 40-year-old cab driver from Borabanda allegedly hung himself at his house after running from pillar to post updating and correcting his documents for the SIR exercise.

Also Read 40-year-old Hyderabad man hangs himself over SIR stress

According to his family, the deceased, Sheikh Mujbil Rehman, had spent Rs 1.5 lakh on his documents but still had discrepancies. He feared for his family’s future after losing their names in the electoral roll, which allegedly pushed him to take the extreme step.

The Election Commission has set a deadline of completing distribution by July 1; however, this deadline faces challenges due to the monsoon, a holiday on June 26 for Ashura and the National Pulse Polio Day on June 28.

This is because several BLOs are also ASHA workers, who were appointed to distribute polio drops on Sunday. However, 40,42,635 forms were still distributed across the state despite the challenge.

Online submission

Voters who prefer not to wait for BLO visits can submit their enumeration forms digitally through the ECI app or at voters.eci.in. These forms are received directly at the concerned polling station or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) level.

This process is especially crucial for Non-Resident Indians (NRI). NRIs can fill the form online themselves or have a family member complete and sign it before handing it over to the BLO.



