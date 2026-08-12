Telangana SIR: 460 polling stations added after rationalisation

Hyderabad: After the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ended on August 10, the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer published a list of the rationalised polling stations on Wednesday, August 12.

Before rationalisation, Telangana had 35,985 polling stations across 119 Assembly constituencies. The number has now jumped to 36,353 polling stations. A total of 460 stations are proposed to be added, even as 92 are being deleted/merged.

As many as 551 stations will be changed to a different location, and 335 will be given a different name.

Hyderabad now has 4,094 polling stations from the previous 4,062. As many as 32 stations are being added, 117 are changing locations, and 43 are being given different names.

Out of the 32, 18 stations will be added in Bahadurpura, eight will be added in Chandrayangutta, five will be added in Karwan, and one will be added in Secunderabad Cantonment.

Voters can check the district-wise details below.