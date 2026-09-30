Telangana SIR: 48.88 lakh voters cleared for final rolls

Hyderabad: Over 48.88 lakh voters have been cleared for inclusion in the final electoral rolls in Telangana after hearing of their cases following disposal of notices issued to them under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharsan Reddy said that as of September 29, a total of 48,88,076 electors were found eligible for inclusion in the final electoral rolls.

A total of 92,88,180 notices were generated on account of logical discrepancies and non-mapping of records during the phases of notices and disposal of claims and objections under the SIR.

The election authorities delivered 88,52,173 notices. According to the CEO, 4,36,007 notices are pending for delivery.

The authorities have so far conducted 61,87,444 hearings before Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). Of the cases processed through these hearings, 48,88,076 electors have been found eligible and cleared for inclusion in the final roll.

A total of 12,99,368 notices are under verification by District Electoral Officers (DEOs).

Also Read Telangana SIR: Over 45 lakh electors cleared for final roll

Final electoral rolls to be published on Nov 9

Under the revised SIR schedule, the last date for filing claims and objections is October 7, 2026. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue until November 5, with final publication of the electoral rolls scheduled for November 9.

Electors who received notices have been asked to respond, submit the required documents and appear before the EROs or AEROs for the inquiry. The names of those who fail to complete the process will not be considered for inclusion in the final roll.

Over 73 lakh voters marked under ASDS

Over 73 lakh voters in Telangana were marked ASDS (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate), while over 92 lakh voters were issued notices for discrepancies.

The Election Commission on August 17 published the draft voter list following door-to-door enumeration.

Out of 3,38,26,448 electors, 73,39,235 were identified as ASDS.

These include 57.46 lakh who had permanently shifted or were found absent. The election authorities also identified 9.22 lakh deceased, while 6.70 lakh voters were found enrolled at multiple places.

As many as 60 lakh voters were issued notices for discrepancies in their names or their family members’ names, or any inconsistencies in age, etc. Another 32 lakh electors were identified as unmapped, those who couldn’t be linked to 2002 rolls.